Don’t Ask Tristan Thompson If He Feels ‘Helpless’ Vs. Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have a way of making opponents storm out of press conferences.

Tristan Thompson was the latest Cleveland Cavalier whose frustration boiled over Sunday night. A reporter asked the Cavs big man if he felt a sense of “helplessness” guarding the red-hot Stephen Curry, who hit an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers in Golden State’s 122-103 rout in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

And Thompson was having none of it.

Tristan didn’t like being asked if he felt “helpless” against Curry. pic.twitter.com/kqi3i8YXzo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2018

“I am never helpless on no guy in the NBA,” Thompson responded defiantly, mixing in a few choice curse words before adding, “Next question,” then storming off before another question came.

Thompson is a prideful man, so we understand why he may have bridled at the question, but it’s still worth asking. Curry hit some ridiculous shots Sunday night that were virtually unstoppable, and that has to be demoralizing for Cleveland.

Thompson had zero interest in discussing such emotions, though, doing his best LeBron James impression by ending the interview on his own terms.

