Don’t Tell Cassius Marsh That Patriots Had Fun Excursion To Fenway Park

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots, contrary to what Cassius Marsh might have led you to believe, are allowed to have fun.

Head coach Bill Belichick led the Patriots on a “team-bonding field trip” to Fenway Park on Monday, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian first reported. NESN.com confirmed the excursion through a source. The Patriots had their fourth to last organized team activities practice scheduled for Monday.

The Patriots instead played “corn hole and other games” where the Boston Red Sox play, according to Guregian.

Whether or not the Patriots have fun was a popular storyline early in OTAs after comments made by Marsh, who did not enjoy his time in New England before being released midway through last season.

The Patriots have OTAs on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly are not expected to attend.