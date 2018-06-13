Draymond Green Shades Tristan Thompson At Warriors’ Championship Parade

There’s no love lost between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson.

The two hard-nosed forwards engaged in a bit of scuffle in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which saw Thompson shove the ball in Green’s face after the Cleveland Cavaliers big man was ejected from the contest. Green got the last laugh in that incident, as well as the series, as the Golden State Warriors won their third NBA title in four years.

The Dubs celebrated their championship Tuesday with a parade in the Bay Area, but while the festivities were meant for rejoicing, Green took a moment to deliver one last shot at Thompson.

"He tried to shake my hand. I said 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same.'" Dray not holding back 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kfcc2VZjfh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

Yikes.

Green never has been one to mince words, so it comes as no surprise that he didn’t hold back in throwing shade at Thompson. But the Cavs big man wasn’t the only Cleveland player to feel the wrath of Green on Tuesday, as the Warriors forward also trolled LeBron James.

