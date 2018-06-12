Draymond Green Trolls LeBron James With Hilarious Arthur Fist Shirt

LeBron James sent social media into a frenzy back in November when he posted an Instagram of cartoon character “Arthur” clenching his fist.

Arthur returned Tuesday, as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green trolled the Cavs superstar after the Dubs swept Cleveland in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Green wore a shirt of the Arthur fist, but added three championship rings to it, during the Warriors’ championship parade in Oakland on Tuesday.

Dray with another 🔥 parade shirt pic.twitter.com/ExPq6aUoT7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

If anyone was going to troll the Cavs and/or James during the Warriors’ championship parade, it was Green.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports