Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Should Angels Continue Using Shohei Ohtani As Pitcher And Hitter?

Shohei Ohtani drew plenty of interest from Major League Baseball teams last winter.

The two-way phenom made his way onto the scene when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels back in December. His season started off fairly strong, but he soon landed on the disabled list with a Grade 2 UCL sprain.

While it’s not confirmed Ohtani will need Tommy John surgery, the Angels must weigh their options when it comes to the 23-year-old, and if they’ll continue to let him pitch and hit going forward.

In the latest Dunkin' Donuts poll question, we asked fans if they think the Angels should continue using Ohtani as both a pitcher and hitter.

