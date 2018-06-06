Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Gives Positive Update On Injured Left Knee

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox got some good news Tuesday night.

After putting second baseman Dustin Pedroia back on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with left knee inflammation, the Sox feared they might be without one of their clubhouse leaders for an extended period of time. Pedroia, who had cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee in October, was activated from the DL on May 25, but played in just three games before landing back on the DL.

Pedroia met with his surgeon in New York on Tuesday and manager Alex Cora said everything checked out during the visit, noting the second baseman only has inflammation.

“With Pedey, everything about the surgery was fine, he just has some inflammation,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I was actually talking to him during the game, and it’s kind of like with David (Price) after he saw the doctor, kind of like now at least he can calm down. He’ll get treatment and hopefully, he’ll be with us sooner rather than later. It’s nothing that has to do with surgery so that’s good.”

Cora also noted Pedroia should be able to resume baseball activities soon.

“No, he’ll get treatment tomorrow, you know he hasn’t got treatment the last two days,” Cora said. “And we go from there. But I think he should be back to baseball activities, slowly but surely, in about two days.”