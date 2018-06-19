Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Offers Update On Red Sox Star

Dustin Pedroia has played in just three games this season for the Boston Red Sox, and it doesn’t sound like the second baseman is close to returning.

Pedroia missed the first two months of the season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery in October. He returned to the active roster May 26, but was forced to head back to the disabled list with knee inflammation a few days later.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on the second baseman before Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, noting there still is some discomfort in the knee and Pedroia has not yet resumed baseball activities.

