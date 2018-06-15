Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Provides Latest On Red Sox Second Baseman

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

The wait for Dustin Pedroia’s return continues.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has played in just three games this season due to offseason cartilage restoration surgery in his knee, which has since required two separate disabled list stints.

His current stop on the DL dates back to June 2 (retroactive to May 30), when inflammation in his knee flared up.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Thursday, Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on the 34-year-old, noting that he has not yet resumed baseball activities.

“He still has inflammation,” Cora said. “We’re staying away from baseball activities. I just saw him earlier today with his family around so that’s a good sign. We’ll see when I get to the ballpark where he’s at, he’s been doing a lot in the weight room but as of now, we’re staying away from baseball stuff because the inflammation is still there.”

While the loss of Pedroia hurts given his productivity at the plate year in, year out, Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt have been fine replacements at second. As such, the Red Sox are able to give Pedroia plenty of time to recover to ensure he doesn’t return to the field until he’s at 100 percent.