Dustin Pedroia Injury: Red Sox Second Baseman Clears Air About Left Knee

Photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports

The majority of Dustin Pedroia’s 2018 season has been spent on the disabled list.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman didn’t make his season debut until May 26 after undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in late October. And after playing just three games upon his return, Pedroia was placed back on the DL Saturday with knee inflammation.

While some believe Pedroia might have rushed back to action too soon, the 34-year-old put that idea to rest prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

“We didn’t do anything wrong,” Pedroia said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “It’s not like we didn’t test it enough. Trust me. When I was in Florida I was on the field for six hours making sure if we played a five-hour game, I was an hour more on the field and did it the next day. So that’s the part I’m frustrated with.”

As of now, it will be a 10-day stint on the DL for Pedroia retroactive to May 30, which leads one to believe there aren’t any serious issues regarding his knee. He’ll got more clarity on the situation Tuesday when he visits Dr. Riley Williams III, who performed the cartilage restoration procedure in New York.

“It feels a little bit better today,” Pedroia said. “So we’re going to go Tuesday to see the doctor just to make sure it’s nothing big.”

While the Red Sox have fared quite well in Pedroia’s absence, there’s no doubt they want their veteran leader back in the lineup as the season nears the halfway point.