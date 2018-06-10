Red Sox Gameday Live

Dustin Pedroia Injury: Red Sox Star Not Close To Returning From DL

by on Sun, Jun 10, 2018 at 2:06PM
Don’t expect to see Dustin Pedroia in game action anytime soon.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman remains on the disabled list with knee inflammation, which cropped up days after he initially returned from a DL stint that resulted from offseason knee surgery. Pedroia has been working on making his way back, but is  still experiencing inflammation, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed before Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Although Pedroia is feeling better, he still is being held out of baseball activities.

To hear Cora’s update on Pedroia, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

