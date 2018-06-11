Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Will Focus On This When Choosing Next Team

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dwyane Wade knows LeBron James better than most.

The three-time NBA champion played four seasons with James as part of the Miami Heat’s “Big Three,” and is one of King James’ closes friends.

So who better to ask about James’ upcoming free-agent decision?

Wade went on the “Chris and Caron” on FOX Sports Radio on Sunday and told Chris Mannix and Caron Butler that he believes basketball fit won’t drive the 33-year-old superstar’s decision.

“For me, I don’t think it’s a basketball thing,” Wade said. “You know obviously he’s shown this year that he can get to the Finals, you know, no matter what the circumstances are. I don’t really think for him the basketball decision of saying ‘oh, let me go team up with three All-Stars,’ I think at this point in his life it’s more so of a lifestyle thing, you know, ‘where my family going to be the most comfortable at? Where am I going to be the happiest at?’ Because basketball wise he’s so great, he can along and take along whoever.”

Wade, of course, is speculating, but it’s interesting considering James could have his choice between a Houston Rockets team that was one win away from the NBA Finals and a Los Angeles Lakers squad that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2013.

James also could opt into the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it seems more likely than not that he will head to the open market and leave the hometown Cavs.