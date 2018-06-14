Eagles’ Carson Wentz ‘Absolutely’ Would Help 76ers Recruit LeBron James

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Carson Wentz is all in on LeBron James’ next destination being Philadelphia.

The Eagles quarterback told BGN Radio’s John Barchard on Wednesday if the 76ers approach him, the 25-year-old would be more than happy to be part of the welcoming committee for James, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason.

“Absolutely. I hope (James) is coming. (Zach) Ertz and I were there (at Game 4) the other night and unfortunately he lost and everything,” Wentz said. “I didn’t really care who won that game. But seeing him live, we decided to make it a recruiting trip.”

Although the teammates didn’t get a chance to talk to James after the Cavs’ Game 4 NBA Finals loss, Wentz said he hopes James knew they were in attendance.

It’s not uncommon for teams to use a big-name player in order to help with its sale pitch to a free agent. Just two summers ago, the Boston Celtics had New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attend the C’s meeting with then-free agent Kevin Durant. It nearly worked, but Durant ended up signing with the Golden State Warriors.

Will having Wentz be part of the recruiting team be enough for James to ink a deal with Philadelphia?

Philly fans will just have to trust the process.