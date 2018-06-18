NESN Sports Today

Eduardo Rodriguez Maintains Focused Mindset In Red Sox’s Win Over Mariners

by on Sun, Jun 17, 2018 at 10:28PM
Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff Sunday afternoon, but he did more than enough to put the Boston Red Sox in position to win at Safeco Field.

The left-hander battled through six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine in Boston’s 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez improved to 9-1 on the season and the Sox climbed to 13-1 in games the southpaw starts.

After the win, Rodriguez noted the importance of not losing focus on the mound, even when things might not be going your way.

To hear from E-Rod, as well as manager Alex Cora, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

