Egypt Vs. Saudi Arabia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Monday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia won’t have meaningful impact on the Group A standings, but it still should be an entertaining match.

Both teams are 0-2 in Russia, and neither can advance to the Round of 16. But Egypt will look to win its first-ever World Cup match, while the Saudis will try to avoid finishing last in Group play for the fourth time in four World Cup trips.

So, yeah, there’s nothing on the line in this game, but both teams still have pride to play for.

Here’s how to watch Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia online:

When: Monday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

