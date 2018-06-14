Egypt Vs. Uruguay Odds, Pick: Pharaohs Underdogs In World Cup 2018 Group A Game

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Egypt and Uruguay seem destined to inject the 2018 FIFA World Cup with quality on Day 2 of the competition and might have the same effect on the betting action.

The teams will meet Friday at 8 a.m. ET in their Group A opener. Egypt is 45th in FIFA’s rankings; Uruguay is 14th. While those numbers suggest the game will be one-sided, it might not turn out that way.

Let’s look at the Egypt vs. Uruguay betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Egypt win +540

Uruguay win -164

Draw +240

Total goals: 2

OVER -130

Under +110

NESN.com’s picks: Uruguay, under

Egypt announced star forward Mohamed Salah is healthy and in contention to play against Uruguay, but his presence doesn’t change the fact the Pharaohs are long-shots to win. Uruguay’s impressive mix of balance, experience and firepower should carry the team far in the tournament. We’re picking “La Celeste” to win.

Uruguay strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will test Egypt’s normally sturdy defense. We also don’t expect Salah, Egypt’s chief goal threat, to start or score in this game. We’re predicting a low-scoring affair and recommend taking the under.