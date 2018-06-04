Eight Players Boston Red Sox Could Target In 2018 MLB Draft

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft begins Monday night, and the Boston Red Sox really need to make the most of their selections in the coming days.

The Red Sox own the No. 26 pick in the first round, and it’s nearly impossible to project who will be available, especially given how much uncertainty there is surrounding the early portion of this year’s draft. But Boston has traded away several notable prospects for proven major leaguers over the last couple of years, and this marks an opportunity for the Red Sox to replenish their farm system.

Projecting draft picks is an inexact science made difficult by the limited national exposure we have to high school and college baseball players. It’s also rare that MLB teams draft players based on current needs at the big league level, so it’s hard to figure out which direction clubs are leaning. But a deep dive into some mock drafts can shed light on potential fits and how scouts view certain prospects.

As such, we poked around, did some research and identified eight players who the Red Sox realistically could target with the 26th pick Monday.