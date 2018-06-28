England Vs. Belgium Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

England and Belgium will progress to the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup World Cup regardless of which teams win the Group G showdown between the soccer powers Thursday, but this game might be a good measuring stick for the teams entering the knockout phase of the tournament.

Both teams have scored eight goals and allowed just two, and England has won back-to-back World Cup games for the first time in more than a decade.

Here’s how to watch England vs. Belgium online.

When: Thursday, June 27, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

