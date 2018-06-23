England Vs. Panama Betting: Odds, Pick For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Panama’s endured a rocky start to its maiden FIFA World Cup voyage, and things won’t ease anytime soon.

Panama will face England at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday in their second 2018 World Cup Group G game. England, FIFA’s 12th-ranked team, is coming of its 2-1 opening win over Tunisia, and 55th-ranked Panama hopes to recover from its 3-0 loss to Belgium. The stakes are clear in England vs. Panama: The Three Lions can clinch a place in the Round of 16 with a win, while another loss will confirm Los Canaleros’ exit in the group stage.

Let’s look at the England vs. Panama betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

England win: -500

Sweden win: +1500

Draw: +500

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -120

Under: +100

NESN.com’s picks: England win, under

Panama proved against Belgium it’s no pushover, and England won’t have as easy a game as the odds suggest. Nevertheless, England will play with the confidence and sharpness required to beat Panama, and bettors shouldn’t chase the big returns an upset would offer. Bet on England.

The Belgium vs. Panama scoreline doesn’t reflect the pride with which Panama defended in its first World Cup 2018 game. Belgium required two moments of attacking genius to score its first two goals, and England lacks the individual quality to create such magic. However, England striker Harry Kane started the tournament well and probably will score against Panama. One of his teammates likely will add another. Nevertheless, we can’t imagine Panama scoring against England or losing as heavily as it did against Belgium. Bet on the under.