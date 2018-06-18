England Vs. Tunisia: Harry Kane’s Two Goals Cap World Cup Win For Three Lions

England almost had to settle for a disappointing draw against Tunisia in their first Group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, then Harry Kane came to the rescue in stoppage time.

The English captain and star striker scored the winning goal — his second of the game — one minute into extra time on a header from close range to secure three huge points for the Three Lions.

Captain Kane comes through for England in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/g27zfflL6e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Kane has been quite effective in his England career, but this winning goal certainly is his most memorable moment in international competition. This is England’s first World Cup win since 2010.

15 – Harry Kane has now scored 15 goals in 25 appearances for England; the last player to score more in their opening 25 games for England was @GaryLineker (20). Company. #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2018

It didn’t take England long to make their mark on the World Cup.

The Three Lions created several quality scoring chances in the opening minutes against Tunisia, and they finally broke through in the 11th minute when Kane capitalized on a rebound off a corner kick.

What a start for the Three Lions! Harry Kane taps it home to put England up 1-0 early against Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/vTrhvCGam6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

It didn’t get better for Tunisia after England’s goal. Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen had to come off a few minutes after Kane scored because of an injury, and he was replaced by Farouk Ben Mustapha.

Tunisia equalized in the 35th minute on Ferjani Sassi’s penalty kick. England fullback Kyle Walker committed the foul that resulted in the penalty by hitting Ben Youssef in the face with his arm. It was a careless foul by Walker.

Tunisia equalizes! Kyle Walker gives away a penalty and Sassi converts to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/LKAWUsZEWR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

England defender John Stones had a brilliant opportunity to put his team ahead shortly after Tunisia’s goal, but he whiffed on the volley.

Both teams pressed forward in the second half in search of the winning tally. England created the better chances, but Tunisia proved to be a real threat in attack as well.

England enjoyed a 61-39 percent advantage in possession and out shot Tunisia 18 (eight on target) to six (one on target).

Man of the Match

How could it not be Harry Kane? The Tottenham forward saved the day for England and put his team in a first-place tie with Belgium atop the group (the Belgians have the tiebreaker advantage on goal difference, though).

The man of the hour! England captain Harry Kane is buzzing after scoring 2 goals, including the stoppage time winner, in his #WorldCup debut. #ENG pic.twitter.com/jkh6WglgNw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Next Up

Tunisia will resume group play at 8 a.m. ET. on Saturday, June 23, against Belgium. England will play Panama at 8 a.m ET on Sunday, June 24.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports