ESPN’s Keith Law Trolls Paul Lo Duca For Ripping Mets Reporter

It’s not a secret the New York Mets have been a disaster as of late.

From injuries to performing poorly during Jacob deGrom’s starts, the Mets just can’t seem to get it together after starting the season 11-1.

Now, at 28-38, Mets fans and even beat writers are growing tired of a team that has just one win over its previous 12 games. And who can blame them?

One beat writer in particular, Anthony DiComo, who covers the Mets for MLB.com, sent out a sarcastic tweet after New York couldn’t plate runners with men on second and third with no outs.

The Mets put runners on second and third with no outs. Guess if they scored! (D-backs 1, Mets 0, mid-2nd.) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 16, 2018

The tweet generated a lot of buzz, with many fans voicing their frustrations with the team. However, it caught the attention of someone who didn’t like the way DiComo was criticizing what was happening on the field.

Former Mets catcher Paul Lo Duca took a bizarre shot at the beat writer with a since-deleted tweet, stating, “Gotta love a beat writer who bashes his team constantly but played tuba in the band in H.S. Great work @MLB.”

That’s when ESPN’s senior baseball writer Keith Law added his two cents, firing shots at Lo Duca.

“Paul Lo Duca, who used steroids & HGH as a player, encouraged teammates to do the same, and cheated on his wife with a 19-year-old when he was 34, is here to try to denigrate a beat writer’s character,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Lo Duca responded to Law, calling the tweet a “punk move”:

Encouraged lol. You went so far out of the lane. You don’t know me one bit. Believe what you read Keith. This was a punk move and you know it. Had nothing to do with you. — Paul Lo Duca (@paulloduca16) June 16, 2018

DiComo had the last word, however, when he sent out the game-ending tweet:

The final: D-backs 7, Mets 3

The goat: Tuba players everywhere

The stat: 12 losses last 13 games

The streak: L4

The record: 28-38

The 162-game pace: 69-93

The emoji: 📯 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 16, 2018

Who doesn’t love a good Twitter feud?