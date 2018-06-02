Ex-Red Sox Clay Buchholz Continues Resurgence With Gem For Diamondbacks

After a lengthy stay in baseball purgatory, Clay Buchholz finally is back to his old, nasty self.

(For now, at least.)

The Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings of one-run ball against the Miami Marlins on Friday, picking up the win in Arizona’s 9-1 victory. The 33-year-old now is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 0.667 WHIP in three starts for the D-Backs this season.

Watch highlights from Buchholz’s gem below:

Clay Buchholz is the 1st pitcher in team history to open his #Dbacks career with 3 straight starts of 5+ innings pitched and 1 or fewer runs allowed. #GenerationDbacks pic.twitter.com/4zCmXKVT9G — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 2, 2018

Say what you want about Buchholz’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox, but it’s hard to not root for the guy, given all he’s been through.

Buchholz, of course, was traded by Boston to the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2016 season. He appeared in just two games for Philly in 2017 before undergoing season-ending flexor tendon surgery on his right forearm.

The oft-injured right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals in March, but was released May 1, causing many to wonder whether his career was over. But Arizona elected to take a chance on Buchholz, whose ability never has been questioned, and it appears to have paid off.

