Fernando Alonso Eager For Triple Crown Quest after Le Mans Win: ‘It’s On’

You can pencil in Fernando Alonso for another Indianapolis 500 bid — at some point.

The Formula One star helped Toyota Gazoo Racing win the LMP1 class in the 24 Hour of Le Mans on Sunday. That triumph, coupled with Alonso’s victories in the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in 2006 and 2007, means the Spaniard is an Indy 500 win away from capturing motorsport’s “Triple Crown.”

Here are some highlights from Alonso and Toyota’s big weekend in France:

🏁 🏆 Huge CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the 86th 24 Hours of Le Mans…@Toyota_Hybrid and the drivers of the #8 car make the History !!@Sebastien_buemi Kazuki Nakajima @kazuki_info and Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial#LEMANS24 #WEC @FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/WTUHccxnIB — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 17, 2018

Alonso, as you might recall, impressed last year in his debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And with racing’s holy trifecta within reach, he’s looking forward to returning to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“Yeah, yeah, it’s true the Triple Crown is on,” Alonso said after winning Le Mans, via Motorsport.com “We have two, let’s see if we can achieve the Indy 500 soon.”

So, what does the future hold for the 36-year-old, and could a return to the Verizon IndyCar Series mark the end of his tenure in F1?

“I would not predict that he stops in F1,” nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen said after the race, via Motorsport.com. “But I will predict he’ll definitely be back at the Indy 500. Maybe he’ll do a full season.”

Sounds good to us.

As for the “quadruple crown” (which isn’t a real thing, but is fun to talk about), Alonso has given no indication he’s interested in competing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500. But given his racing ambitions, would you bet against seeing him in a stock car sometime in the future?