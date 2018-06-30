France Vs. Argentina Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

The 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout phase will kick off with a clash of titans.

France will play Argentina at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in Kazan, Russia, in the Round of 16.

Having eased to first place in World Cup 2018 Group C, France faces a stiff test of its mettle in Argentina. Les Bleus are unbeaten in their last eight World Cup games against South American teams, dating back to 1978. They haven’t conceded a goal in during that run since 1986.

Argentina , runners-up in Group D, clinched a spot in the Round of 16 with just a few minutes to spare. Will Lionel Messi and Co. up their performance as the stakes increase or will France’s historical trend contniue? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Argentina online.

When: Saturday, June 30, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images