France Vs. Australia: Paul Pogba’s Late Goal Gives Blues 2-1 World Cup Win

France wasn’t at its best in Russia on Saturday, but the Blues did just enough to secure a 2-1 over Australia in their 2018 World Cup Group C opener.

Both teams got quality chances in the first half, but the score remained 0-0 at the half. Things picked up early in the second half, however, as France’s Antoine Griezmann converted on a penalty quick that was awarded after the first use of video review in World Cup history.

A dumbfounding handball by France’s Samuel Umtiti gave Australia’s Mile Jedinak a penalty kick opportunity moments later, though, and the the 33-year-old Aussie delivered.

04:07 – The two penalties scored in the game between France & Australia were only 4 mins, 7 secs apart – the shortest period of time between two penalties being scored by different sides in a World Cup match. Leveller. #FRA #AUS #FRAAUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TvRi7I73R7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018

The match appeared destined for a draw, but France’s Paul Pogba banged the ball off the crossbar and into the net in the 79th minute to give The Blues a 2-1 lead they never relinquished.

Here are the highlights:

It wasn't France's best performance, but they got the 3 points anyways. Catch the highlights in our 90' in 90" 👇 pic.twitter.com/XfKvvRRyuC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

The French are considered one of the favorites, on paper, to win the tournament. But Saturday’s result, while ultimately acceptable, was uninspiring.

Still, Pogba and his teammates will take the win and look to make adjustments before their second match.

France weren't at their very best, but @PaulPogba & Co. will take the three points to open Group C play. #FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/k7tqe2RZmv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Here’s France vs. Australia by the numbers:

Man of the match: Griezmann, as he so often is, was a difference-maker for The Blues.

Next up: Both teams will return to the field Thursday, with Australia slated to play Denmark and France scheduled to take on Peru.