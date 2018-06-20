World Cup

France Vs. Peru Odds, Pick: Les Bleus Heavy Favorites In World Cup Game

by on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 4:00PM
1,943
France soccer fans

Photo via Guy Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images

France and Peru are primed for their toughest test of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage.

The teams will face off at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday in their second World Cup Group C game. Seventh-ranked France can clinch a space in the Round of 16 with a win, but 11th-ranked Peru undoubtedly will offer stiff resistance, with its World Cup hopes at risk of ending on another loss.

Let’s look at the France vs. Peru betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):
France win: -170
Peru win: +525
Draw: +295

Total goals: 2.5
OVER: +110
Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: France win, under
Neither Peru nor France played particularly well in their respective World Cup openers, so we’re expecting better performances from the teams. That will translate into France winning, probably in a less convincing manner than their fans want. Nevertheless, pick France.

Peru won’t sit in a defensive shell all game. That’s not in the Incas’ nature. Instead, we’ll likely see plenty of end-to-end action, an open and entertaining contest, and, of course, goals. Bet on the over.

