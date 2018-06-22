Friday Night Fenway Fan Question: Should MLB Use Electronic Strike Zone Instead Of Umpires?

Every Major League Baseball season, there seems to be controversy over called balls and strikes from behind the plate.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale got ejected earlier this season because he didn’t agree with the strike zone, and players and coaches alike get tossed for arguing calls made by the umpire.

With technology getting more and more advanced, is it time to make a change behind the plate?

NESN’s Jahmai Webster asked fans whether the league should use an electronic strike zone over an umpire behind the plate.

To hear the fans’ answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images