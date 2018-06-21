Gerard Gallant Wins Jack Adams Award, Bruce Cassidy Finishes Second

Bruce Cassidy certainly helped the Boston Bruins exceed expectations this past season, but no team was more of a surprise than the Vegas Golden Knights.

As such, Vegas head coach Gerard Gallant claimed the Jack Adams Award, which recognizes the coach of the year at the 2018 NHL Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Gallant earned 525 points (with 102 first-place votes), followed by Cassidy at 153 (two first-place votes) and Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar with 114 points (four first-place votes).

At the helm of the Golden Knights in their inaugural season, Gallant led them to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games.

In his first full season as the B’s boss, Cassidy took a team loaded with rookies to the second round of the playoffs, with Boston finishing just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning — the team that eventually bounced them from the playoffs — in the Atlantic Division.

Patrice Bergeron was the only other Bruin up for an award Wednesday. He finished third in Selke Trophy voting, with Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar winning the honor.

