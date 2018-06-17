Germany Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

Photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mexico’s first test of the 2018 FIFA World Cup test might be its toughest.

Germany will take on Mexico on Sunday in their World Cup Group F opener. Mexico’s task against the reigning World Cup winner and current top-ranked team is daunting, but El Tri is confident in its preparations for the tournament.

Mexico’s Rafa Marquez is set make history by playing in his fifth World Cup, something just two other players have done. He’ll be the first to captain his country at four World Cups.

Here’s how to watch Germany vs. Mexico online.

When: Sunday, June 17, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO