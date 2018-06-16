Germany Vs. Mexico Odds, Pick: El Tri Heavy Underdog In World Cup Game

Will El Tri soccer team stand firm or wilt in the face of a juggernaut?
Mexico will take on Germany at 11 a.m. on Sunday in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F opener. Germany is the reigning world champion and currently FIFA’s top-ranked team. Mexico is ranked 15th and is desperate to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.
Let’s take a look at the Germany vs. Mexico betting lines.
Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):
Germany win: -210
Mexico win: +550
Draw: +290
Total goals: 2.5
OVER: -130
Under: +110
NESN.com’s picks: Germany win, over
Germany appears to be far too strong to falter out of the World Cup starting gate. The European powerhouse crushed Mexico 4-1 last summer at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup with its “B” team, so the real squad should be able top and should have little trouble defeating El Tri again. While we don’t expect Germany’s margin of victory to be as large, we’re still confident they’ll win. Bet Germany.
Mexico and Germany both have a strong attack, and questions about each side’s defense and goalkeeping exist at the outset of the tournament. That can only mean one thing: goals. Take the over.
