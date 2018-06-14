Giants’ Nate Solder Hurts Knee ‘A Little Bit’ While Defusing Minicamp Melee

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots have had a monopoly on drama so far this offseason, but the New York Giants made their way up the drama power rankings Thursday.

During the final day of minicamp, defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison and rookie guard Will Hernandez got into a scuffle that saw Harrison swing a helmet at Hernandez’s head. Harrison’s swing missed Hernandez, but the rookie responded by throwing multiple punches before the two were separated, per CBS Sports.

While neither Harrison nor Hernandez was injured in the melee, prized free agent tackle Nate Solder had his knee rolled up on while breaking up the fight, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Solder limped off the field, according to Ranaan, and said he hurt his knee “a little bit” but hoped it would be OK.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told Ranaan that Solder was “fine,” and Solder wasn’t too upset about being hurt rolled up on in the crossfire.

“You know, what we gotta focus on is just getting better,” Solder said, per the New York Post. “We gotta play better football, we gotta be a strong unit on the offensive line, we gotta do what we control. Those things are battle, they happen, emotions rise. You work through it and you move on.”

Solder signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Patriots.