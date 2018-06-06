‘Good Chance’ Andre Iguodala Plays Game 3 Of NBA Finals, Says Warriors Coach

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Andre Iguodala hasn’t played for the Golden State Warriors since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, but his return appears imminent.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday, per 95.7 The Game, there’s a “good chance” Iguodala will make his NBA Finals debut when Golden State takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the series at Quicken Loans Arena.

Andre Iguodala update from shootaround: Will warm up pregame, “game-time decision” per Kerr. Sounds like he’ll play. “Leaning in the right direction.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 6, 2018

Iguodala is best known for his perimeter defense, and he’s likely to get minutes guarding LeBron James when he returns to the court. The Warriors forward defends James better than most, and that was a huge factor in him winning NBA Finals MVP when Golden State defeated Cleveland in 2015.

It’s unclear if Iguodala will start if he plays in Game 3. The Warriors have gone with centers Kevon Looney and JaVale McGee as the fifth starter alongside Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for most of Iguodala’s absence.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 after a pair of wins at Oracle Arena.