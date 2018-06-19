Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Forward Expected To Be Cleared By Mid-August

The updates on Gordon Hayward are getting better and better.

The Boston Celtics forward missed nearly all of last season after sustaining a gruesome leg/ankle injury five minutes into Opening Night and has been rehabbing ever since.

Although Hayward suffered a minor setback and had to undergo surgery to get a plate and screws removed at the end of May, it long has been expected that he would be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.

That was confirmed Monday in The Boston Globe by Brad Stevens, with the Celtics head coach adding a specific time frame for when Hayward likely will be fully cleared.

“All success,” Stevens told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Everything is good and pointed toward being back exactly where he was — hopefully pain-free, because that plate is taken out — in the middle of July, which probably points to an early August, mid August fully cleared time frame.

“It was like, ‘Hey, if you’re having this pain and we need to do this, let’s do it now, right?’ ” Stevens continued. “And he was working really hard in Indy and he looked really good. Like, he was getting close to being able to do some two-on-two, three-on-three. But he just had a little bit of pain in the back side of his foot and that’s why they decided to remove the plate.”

Such news obviously bodes well for the Celtics, seeing as they were pretty beaten down with injuries by the end of the season. And given what Hayward is able to do on the floor, as well, the insertion of his skills to the team will be a tremendous boost.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images