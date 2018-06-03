Clay Matthews Takes Line Drive To Face, Breaks Nose In Charity Softball Game

As a football player, Clay Matthews is used to big hits.
But the Green Bay Packers linebacker took a different kind of hit Saturday at a charity softball game. Matthews was pitching when a sharp line drive was hit back at him and drilled him in the nose.
The 32-year-old fell to the ground but quickly got up and walked off the field with his glove covering his face. He suffered a broken nose and confirmed he’d have surgery once the swelling goes down.
The game continued with a batting practice pitcher’s net placed between home plate and the mound once Matthews suffered the injury.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP