Clay Matthews Takes Line Drive To Face, Breaks Nose In Charity Softball Game

Photo via Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

As a football player, Clay Matthews is used to big hits.

But the Green Bay Packers linebacker took a different kind of hit Saturday at a charity softball game. Matthews was pitching when a sharp line drive was hit back at him and drilled him in the nose.

The 32-year-old fell to the ground but quickly got up and walked off the field with his glove covering his face. He suffered a broken nose and confirmed he’d have surgery once the swelling goes down.

Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) June 2, 2018

The game continued with a batting practice pitcher’s net placed between home plate and the mound once Matthews suffered the injury.