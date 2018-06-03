NFL

Clay Matthews Takes Line Drive To Face, Breaks Nose In Charity Softball Game

by on Sun, Jun 3, 2018 at 4:58PM
Green Bay Packers Linebacker Clay Matthews

Photo via Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

As a football player, Clay Matthews is used to big hits.

But the Green Bay Packers linebacker took a different kind of hit Saturday at a charity softball game. Matthews was pitching when a sharp line drive was hit back at him and drilled him in the nose.

The 32-year-old fell to the ground but quickly got up and walked off the field with his glove covering his face. He suffered a broken nose and confirmed he’d have surgery once the swelling goes down.

The game continued with a batting practice pitcher’s net placed between home plate and the mound once Matthews suffered the injury.

