Hanley Ramirez’s Agent, Red Sox Respond To Reported Investigation Into Slugger

Things reportedly aren’t looking great for Hanley Ramirez.
A report from investigative journalist Michele McPhee on Friday indicated Ramirez is being “eyed” in a federal and state investigation. McPhee did not offer any further details.
The Boston Red Sox — Ramirez’s most recent employer — and the slugger’s agent both indicated Friday they were unaware of the investigation.
Major League Baseball declined comment.
Ramirez was designated for assignment by Boston earlier this season, something the Red Sox are adamant was purely a baseball decision. He’s yet to sign with another MLB club and the rumor mill surrounding him lately has been fairly quiet.
