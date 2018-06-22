Hanley Ramirez’s Agent, Red Sox Respond To Reported Investigation Into Slugger

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things reportedly aren’t looking great for Hanley Ramirez.

A report from investigative journalist Michele McPhee on Friday indicated Ramirez is being “eyed” in a federal and state investigation. McPhee did not offer any further details.

#HanleyRamirez, former @RedSox infielder, has some.. well, issues. Being eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation. Stay tuned. — Michele McPhee (@MicheleMcPhee) June 22, 2018

The Boston Red Sox — Ramirez’s most recent employer — and the slugger’s agent both indicated Friday they were unaware of the investigation.

Red Sox VP of media relations Kevin Gregg says that the Red Sox are unaware of any investigation involving Hanley Ramirez. Another ML source familiar with the team's thinking seconded that, and reiterated that the decision to release him was "a baseball decision." — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 22, 2018

Spoke to Sam Kennedy earlier today about Hanley Ramirez FBI investigation. Asked him tonight for a comment: “The Red Sox , nor MLB are aware of any investigation. We moved Hanley off the roster for baseball reasons. “ — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) June 22, 2018

Statement from Hanley Ramirez's agent on rumors of local/federal investigation (via @BNightengale): "Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report and he is not aware of any investigation." — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 22, 2018

Major League Baseball declined comment.

Major League Baseball has no comment on the Hanley Ramirez report. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 22, 2018

Ramirez was designated for assignment by Boston earlier this season, something the Red Sox are adamant was purely a baseball decision. He’s yet to sign with another MLB club and the rumor mill surrounding him lately has been fairly quiet.