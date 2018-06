Chris Sale has been dialed in lately, and one of the biggest ways to tell is through his velocity.

The Boston Red Sox ace has turned in a pair of quality outings lately, and in the process has really been gunning his fastball, with it even topping out at 100 mph at points.

So what is the cause for this increased velocity?

NESN’s Tom Caron, Lenny DiNardo and Steve Lyons discuss in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank?