Here’s How Patrice Bergeron Pitched Bruins To Free-Agent John Tavares

The Bruins reportedly are on John Tavares’ short list of possible free-agent destination, and one of the B’s leaders is doing his part to try and sway the star center to Boston.

Amid his courtship tour on the open market, Tavares received a phone call from Patrice Bergeron. During a Friday appearance on TVA Sports in Canada, the Bruins alternate captain revealed how he pitched Tavares on joining the Black and Gold.

“I talked to him to answer all the questions he has about Boston,” Bergeron said, as transcribed by 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I’ve been playing there for 18 years and it’s like my home away from home. I told him about the city, the organization and our teammates.”

Tavares, of course, would be a tremendous addition to the Bruins. Boston is expected to be one of the top teams in the NHL next season, and Tavares would further strengthen the B’s case as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

With NHL free agency officially opening July 1, we’ll have to wait and see if Bergeron’s recruiting efforts pay dividends.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports