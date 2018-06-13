Here’s Why Colin Cowherd Believes LeBron James Should Join Celtics

As LeBron James heads toward free agency, one of the biggest questions on NBA fans’ minds is, “What are his priorities?”

Does he want to win championships? Does he want to stick with what he and his family are comfortable with? Does he want to cash in and further expand his own brand?

For now, let’s assume James wants to go to the team with the most talent. In that scenario, there really only is one team in the reported list of suitors that fits the bill: The Boston Celtics.

Colin Cowherd, for one, believes Boston can offer James a cast of players superior to that of any other squad.

The Celtics have the most talented roster for LeBron James to join pic.twitter.com/kiDQBdPtTc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 13, 2018

Although the James-Celtics rumors are undeniably fascinating, the reality is it’s unlikely he ends up in Boston.

It’s still fun to talk about, though.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images