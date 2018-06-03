How Brock Holt Helped Andrew Benintendi Hit Game-Winning Home Run Vs. Astros

Photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox got a big win Saturday night, when they stormed back from an early 3-1 deficit to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 at Minute Maid Park.

Boston found itself trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning when Christian Vazquez launched a two-out solo home run to tie the game. Then, two batters later, Andrew Benintendi hammered a two-run home run to the upper deck in right field to give the Sox a 5-3 lead.

While Benintendi put a beautiful swing on the 1-2 fastball from Astros reliever Will Harris, a member of the Red Sox who didn’t even play until the bottom of the ninth Saturday is taking credit for the blast: Brock Holt.

The Red Sox utility man told reporters after the game that he not only called the two-run smash from Benintendi, he also called where it would be hit.

Holt on predicting Benintendi homer: "I looked at AC and I said, 'Hey, Benny's going way back here.' And he looked at me and said, 'Yeah?' And I said, 'Yeah, second deck.' I don't know why I said that. I just had a feeling. And he did it. So Benny made me look good." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 3, 2018

And Holt was happy to help his team get the win (sort of).

Brock Holt: “When you’re not in there you try to do what you can to help the team, and tonight I was able to get Benny a two-run home run.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) June 3, 2018

Way to go, Brock.