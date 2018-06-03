How Brock Holt Helped Andrew Benintendi Hit Game-Winning Home Run Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox got a big win Saturday night, when they stormed back from an early 3-1 deficit to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 at Minute Maid Park.
Boston found itself trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning when Christian Vazquez launched a two-out solo home run to tie the game. Then, two batters later, Andrew Benintendi hammered a two-run home run to the upper deck in right field to give the Sox a 5-3 lead.
While Benintendi put a beautiful swing on the 1-2 fastball from Astros reliever Will Harris, a member of the Red Sox who didn’t even play until the bottom of the ninth Saturday is taking credit for the blast: Brock Holt.
The Red Sox utility man told reporters after the game that he not only called the two-run smash from Benintendi, he also called where it would be hit.
And Holt was happy to help his team get the win (sort of).
Way to go, Brock.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP