How Could Bruins Replace Anton Khudobin If Goalie Leaves Boston?

Will Tuukka Rask have a new backup for the 2018-19 NHL season?

After spending the past two seasons with the Boston Bruins, Anton Khudobin is set to hit the open market when free agency officially opens July 1.

While Khudobin has expressed his desire to stay in Boston, there’s always a chance the 32-year-old netminder fields an offer he can’t refuse from another team.

To hear Billy Jaffe list a few possible candidates to replace Khudobin should he move on, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.