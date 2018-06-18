How Could Celtics Acquire Kawhi Leonard? ESPN Insiders Discuss Options

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kawhil Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio, and while the Los Angeles Lakers might be his preferred destination, the Boston Celtics also reportedly will be in the mix to acquire the star forward.

Boston reportedly made an offer at the trade deadline, but the Spurs turned down the offer and did not make a counter, hoping that they could mend the fractured relationship with their star player.

With Leonard’s mind seemingly made up, the question of what a Celtics’ package for Leonard might look like naturally arises. Luckily, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton and front office insider Bobby Marks broke down the potential packages Boston could offer for the 2014 NBA Finals MVP.

The first offer revolves around the idea that the Celtics will not want to part with Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward or Al Horford. If that is the case, then it could be difficult for the C’s to put together a package that works financially to acquire Leonard.

Marks notes that Boston could sign Marcus Smart — who is a restricted free agent — to a three-year contract for around $36 million. Boston then could send Smart — whose salary would count for $6 million — along with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris and Guerschon Yabusele to make the money work.

Another way for the C’s to make the deal work would be to send one its stars to San Antonio. Marks floats the idea of the C’s swapping in Hayward for Brown and taking pack Pau Gasol in order to keep a young star in Brown and make the deal more enticing for the Spurs.

But Boston also could center a deal around Irving, who will be a free agent next summer much like Leonard. While the two don’t think a straight Irving-for-Leonard swap would get it done, the Celtics could include either the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round draft pick, the rights to a future Memphis Grizzlies’ first-round pick or Brown to get Leonard to Boston.

While the C’s have the assets to acquire Leonard, all signs still point to the forward heading to LA in a package that likely would center around Kyle Kuzma and either Lonzo Ball or Brandon Ingram.