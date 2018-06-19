How LeBron James’ Free Agency Could Put Cavs In Tough NBA Draft Bind

NBA executives likely don’t envy Koby Altman right now.

Sure, the Cleveland Cavaliers general manager has the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by way of the Brooklyn Nets. But how he’ll use it is unclear, because of one massive X-factor: LeBron James.

James’ intentions — whether he opts out or decides to opt out or whether he’ll exercise his contract’s $35.6 million player’s option to stay in Cleveland — are still unknown, and the Cavs won’t know his plan Thursday night when they decide their draft plan, Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reported Monday night, citing “numerous sources.”

James’ camp has been in contact with Cleveland’s front office, according to Vardon, but there’s been no real discussion about his future, meaning the Cavs essentially will be flying blind into a loaded draft in which they own a top-10 pick.

That obviously puts Altman and Co. in a bind: Should they keep the No. 8 pick and draft a player like Oklahoma’s Trae Young to prepare for life without LeBron? Or should they package the pick in a trade to land a star player in the hopes of convincing James to stay — without any guarantee he’ll do so?

Per Vardon, Cleveland is leaning toward the latter approach. A Cleveland.com report Sunday noted the Cavs are pursuing San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in a potential trade, and Vardon added, citing sources, that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker also “could be in play” as a Cleveland trade target.

“Multiple sources … have indicated the Cavs would look to improve (read, continue to spend) while James makes his decision,” Vardon wrote.

Cleveland also has the option of drafting a player and trading him after 30 days, like it did with Andrew Wiggins in 2014 to acquire Kevin Love. That could buy the club some time while James figures out his future.

But right now, the Cavs’ star player essentially is holding his team hostage, and Altman will have to make some crucial draft-night decisions from that vantage point.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images