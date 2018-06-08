How Red Sox Utility Players Help Alex Cora Construct Winning Lineups

With a good amount of injuries to some of Boston’s top players, Alex Cora still is able to roll out winning lineups.

The Red Sox manager currently has Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list, and J.D. Martinez will sit out Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox with back tightness.

But with players like Brock Holt and Blake Swihart able to fill in at multiple positions, Cora has some flexibility when deciding on a lineup each night.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons broke down why Boston needs players like Holt and Swihart.

