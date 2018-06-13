How Tom Brady Could Help Rickie Fowler Win 2018 U.S. Open Championship

Photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rickie Fowler heads into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southhampton, N.Y., as one of the trendy picks to take home the year’s second major. If Fowler does hoist the U.S. Open trophy Sunday to claim his first career major, he might be thanking Tom Brady after he walks off the 18th green.

Yes, you read that right.

The New England Patriots quarterback played a practice round with Fowler on Tuesday at Friar’s Head, along with Fowler’s caddie Joe Skovron and investment banker Jimmy Dunne. And Fowler was impressed with how Brady operates on the greens.

“I’ll tell you what, Tom Brady can putt,” Fowler said Wednesday, via ESPN. “So if I can take that into this week, I think that’s one thing I took off of him that will help me.”

Fowler already is known as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, but he has been inconsistent with the flat stick of late. If the 29-year-old can get hot on the greens, then there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to conquer the toughest test in golf.