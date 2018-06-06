In Battle Of Ex-Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval Blasts Homer Off Clay Buchholz

This one will make Boston Red Sox fans feel weird.

Pablo Sandoval has made his triumphant return to San Francisco, where he currently is hitting .276. Meanwhile, Clay Buchholz has gotten off to a (surprisingly) decent start since signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in May, going 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA.

The two former teammates met when the D-Backs and Giants squared off in a matinee Wednesday afternoon, and it didn’t take long for Sandoval to reacquaint himself with the righty.

Panda drove a 2-2 fastball right over the plate 447 feet into the right-center field seats for his fourth dinger of the season.

Take a look:

Get your tape measure out 447 ft. of 💥from the 🐼 #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/EhzlWQzqKV — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) June 6, 2018

Feeling nostalgic, Sox fans?

The solo homer didn’t have too big of an impact on the game, however, as the contest went into extra innings after neither team could break a 2-2 deadlock.

Thumbnail photo via D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports Images