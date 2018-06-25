Iran Vs. Portugal Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

A win and Iran is in.

Monday’s contest between Iran and Portugal has plenty of big implications. Spain and Portugal sit atop Group B with four points apiece, while Iran is just one point behind heading into the final match.

Portugal controls their own destiny. A win or draw and they are through, but a win for Iran would send them through and certainly be a stunner.

Let’s look at the Iran vs. Portugal betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Iran win: +520

Portugal win: -152

Draw: +240

Total goals: 2

OVER: -125

Under: +105

NESN.com’s picks: Portugal win, over

It is enticing to want to pick Iran to either upset, draw. But Portugal certainly has the advantage from a talent perspective, and we can’t help but believe that they will ensure that this one doesn’t get interesting. Bet on Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the more prolific goal-scorers this tournament, and he’s sure to create a challenge for the Iranian defense. Especially if Iran sneaks in a goal of their own, this one likely will feature a few tallies. Bet the over.