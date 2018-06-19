Iran Vs. Spain Odds, Pick: La Roja Heavy Favorite In World Cup Game

Photo via David E. Klutho/USA TODAY Sports Images

Spain has no choice but to breathe new life into its 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Iran will play Spain at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday in their second World Cup Group G game. Iran, FIFA’s 37th ranked team, surprisingly leads the group thanks to its 1-0 win over Morocco in their tournament opener. Spain is coming off the thrilling draw vs. Portugal and needs a win over Iran to leap into the position many expected it to hold in the group.

Let’s look at the Iran vs. Spain betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Iran win: +1700

Spain win: -500

Draw: +575

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -130

Under: +110

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

Spain either can sink or swim, having gained that hard-fought point against Portugal. We believe La Roja will slip against Iran, which demonstrated its mettle in the upset win over Morocco. The odds of Iran winning are far too long to recommend that wager, but a draw isn’t so far-fetched. Bet on a tie game and tell your friends we told you so.

Expect a low-scoring affair. Spain will control possession and territory and create enough chances for Diego Costa or one of his fellow attackers to finish. But Iran will be brave and keen to counter-attack, as many underdogs have done effectively in Russia. One goal apiece sounds reasonable. Take the under.