Is Kyrie Irving Shading His Past Coaches With This Praise Of Brad Stevens?

In being traded to the Boston Celtics, not only did Kyrie Irving become a part of a storied franchise, he also joined forces with one of the NBA’s top coaches.

Brad Stevens has been a marvel since taking the reins of Boston’s head coaching job in 2013. And while Irving and Stevens only have been together for one season, the star guard already fully understands just how bright of a basketball mind Stevens is.

During an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Irving gushed over Stevens’ coaching skill set and appeared to take a subtle jab at his past coaches in the process.

“Brad is one of the most adaptable coaches I’ve ever been around,” Irving said, as transcribed by Larry Brown Sports. “He’s highly intelligent about the game, about life. Talking to him is always awesome. I just had dinner with him the other night. … Talking basketball with him, it’s such a relief to have a basketball mind like that who has an appreciation for the game. He doesn’t forget plays, knows when the shift in the game happens. We were going over things that could have been done differently this season, and it was a breath of fresh air talking to him.”

After being coached by college basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, Irving didn’t exactly experience elite coaching at the NBA level. The 26-year-old had four coaches over the span of six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Byron Scott, Mike Brown, David Blatt and Tyronn Lue.

While none of the four necessarily are bad coaches, it’s not ideal for players and the team as a whole to deal with constant coaching changes from season to season. Considering the coaching situation in Boston is as stable as can be, it comes as no surprise that Irving is feeling a sense of relief.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports