Is Rob Gronkowski’s ‘NFL Top 100’ Ranking Unfair To Patriots Tight End?

Photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rob Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end ever to play in the NFL, and when he’s healthy, it’s nearly impossible to find ways to slow him down.

But, according to his peers, Gronkowski is “only” the 15th-best player as the 2018 season approaches.

NFL Network revealed Monday night that Gronkowski landed at No. 15 on “The Top 100” list, a ranking of the NFL’s best 100 players as voted on by other players.

As noted in the video, this is the seventh consecutive time Gronkowski has made the list, and he’s the highest-rated tight end for the fifth time … but should he have ranked higher on the list than 15th?

It’s an interesting (while also admittedly useless) debate. Durability admittedly has been an issue for Gronkowski for pretty much his entire career, but he’s coming off a season in which he played 14 games (missing one due to suspension) and totaled 69 catches with eight touchdowns. When Gronkowski is healthy, he’s the biggest matchup problem in the entire NFL — just ask the Steelers. The same can’t be said for, say, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who ranked two spots higher on the list than Gronkowski.

But again, it’s a random list voted on by football players. So, yeah, take it for what you will.

The top 10 players — including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — will be revealed next week.