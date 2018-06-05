Isaiah Thomas Pokes Fun At Cavs During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance

It doesn’t seem like Isaiah Thomas thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team, have much of a chance of winning the 2018 NBA Finals.

Thomas, who was acquired by the Cavs in a trade with the Boston Celtics last August before being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, went on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show Monday night.

He took part in a pop culture game show called “Generation Gap” with NBA legend Isiah Thomas, and when he didn’t know the answer to a question and was losing 50-0 on the scoreboard, he quipped “I’m gonna get swept like the Cavs.”

You can watch the scene below.

The Cavs are trailing the Golden State Warriors 2-0 entering Game 3 on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Cavaliers got swept, especially after their heartbreaking Game 1 loss.

