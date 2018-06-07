J.D. Martinez Explains Why His Numbers At Fenway Park Are So Good

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.D. Martinez loves playing at Fenway Park.

At least, that’s what his numbers suggest. The Boston Red Sox slugger has 20 home runs on the season, a Major League Baseball best, while batting .318 on the season.

Impressive numbers, for sure. But his numbers at his home ball park show he’s more than comfortable at the dish. Of Martinez’s 20 home runs, 13 have come at Fenway with a .352 batting average with 33 RBIs.

So, what’s his secret?

Martinez said after Tuesday night’s shutout win over the Detroit Tigers that “it’s just different” when the Red Sox play at home.

“It’s a different feel. You have a routine, you have a stadium, you get to sleep in your own bed. It’s more relaxed,” he said as seen on Tuesday’s NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

Sox skipper Alex Cora also said after the game it’s evident Martinez is content playing at Fenway. He spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s game — a game where Martinez smashed his 20th home run to center field.

“He sticks with his plan, that’s the most important thing,” Cora said. “I keep saying it, I’m gonna repeat myself probably the rest of the season–he’s a complete hitter.”

If Martinez continues to stick to his plan, reporters can bet on Cora repeating the above statement when he’s asked about the slugger’s success.